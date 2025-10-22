People hoping to cheat on Matric exams in for a surprise

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) installed GPS trackers on the trucks transporting matric exam papers to venues for this year’s exam period and is monitoring every step of distribution.

The department says the use of trackers will ensure that sensitive documents, such as question papers, aren’t leaked before students take the exams.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the intervention during a media briefing in Skukuza, Mpumalanga, on Monday, 20 October 2025.

She said 162 question papers have been set and moderated by expert panels and quality-assured by Umalusi. The papers have also been adapted into Braille, large print, and South African sign language.

“All question papers have been printed and securely distributed. Every truck transporting exam papers is GPS-tracked, every stop authorised, and every stage monitored,” said Gwarube.

“Integrity is non-negotiable. It is the cornerstone of public trust in our education system.”

Regarding learner numbers, 2025 recorded the highest number of candidates registered to write the public matric exams, with over 900,000 learners.

“This year, 6,376 public schools and 579 independent schools will serve as official examination centres — a total of 6,955 centres nationwide,” said Gwarube.

The minister added that there are nearly 200 marking centres with more than 40,000 markers, invigilators, and data capturers ready to support the process.

Gwarube said South Africa’s participation rate in end-of-school exams is now on par with middle-income countries like Turkey and Brazil, and higher than in many developing nations.

“I am proud to declare that the Department of Basic Education, in collaboration with all nine Provincial Education Departments, is ready to administer the 2025 National Senior Certificate Examinations,” the minister said.

“Our systems are secure, our educators are prepared, and our learners are ready.”

The National Senior Certificate exams commenced on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, and the Department of Basic Education will announce the results on 12 January 2026, followed by a public release the next day.

Matric results leak in 2024

In January 2025, two South African university students exposed a data leak that enabled a company called Edumarks to sell early access to the results for R100 per report.

Following their report, Gwarube announced that her department had launched an investigation into a potential breach.

“We are investigating whether or not our processes have been subject to a breach. If the process comes from our side, then we will deal with it. If it is any of our people, we will deal with it,” the minister said.

“If the breach has come from the act of sharing the results with certain stakeholders, which we need to do for seamless distribution of the results, then we will deal with that.”

Gwarube added that if they find that they have been victims of cybercrime, they will deal with it through State Security and The Hawks.

Several days after her announcement, a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the leak and the selling of the results.

In September 2025, the Department of Basic Education revealed that the leak was not the result of cybercrime but likely occurred when a third-party higher education institution leaked the information.

Department spokesperson Lukhanyo Vangqa said the department’s data system had no leaks, adding that tertiary education institutions received access to the results days before they were released publicly.

Vangqa added that the department hadn’t received any complaints about contradictory results, indicating that no learner’s results were tampered with.

“After the department learnt that the results were being sold online, it immediately instructed the government’s IT office to determine whether its IT infrastructure had been compromised,” he said.

“However, no one had gained access to the systems.”

Vangqa added that the department will appoint an independent forensics company to examine the computer systems of South Africa’s higher education institutions.