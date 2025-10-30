What’s Next — Philips MD Romulen Pillay unpacks the 2025 Philips Future Health Index

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Romulen Pillay unpacks the key findings of the 2025 Philips Future Health Index.

Pillay is the Managing Director of Philips Southern Africa, a position she has held for over six years.

In his role at Philips, Pillay drives the company’s important projects and oversees its world-class technology solutions within the Southern African region.

He does his in conjunction with a talented interdisciplinary team that is committed to excellence.

Before joining Philips, Pillay worked as the Head of Sub-Saharan Africa for Thomson Reuters, and he has also worked as the Senior Manager and Head of Specialist Legal and Tax Solutions for LexisNexis South Africa.

Pillay has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Graduate Business School.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Pillay discusses the 2025 Philips Future Health Index.

He explains why Philips publishes this report each year, as well as the methodology behind its collation.

Pillay then discusses one of the primary topics of this year’s report — AI. He explains why AI is such a major topic of conversation in the healthcare sector, and what the data says about this important technology.

He also covers the importance of building trust in an AI business world, and reveals what this looks like in practice.

Pillay shares unique opportunities in South Africa for AI adoption in the healthcare sector, as well as other exciting trends he is keeping an eye on.

He concludes the discussion by sharing the one piece of information from the report that everyone in the local healthcare sector needs to know.

Watch the full interview with Romulen Pillay, below.