Linksys launches Velop – a modular mesh Wi-Fi system

Linksys has launched Velop, a tri-band modular Wi-Fi system that can be installed in various mesh configurations – providing fast and reliable Wi-Fi to the edge of a home network.

Linksys said Velop is designed for performance and elegance, and is small enough to be placed anywhere.

Each Velop “node” is a Tri-Band AC2200 device that serves as a router, range extender, access point, and bridge.

Each node is configured during setup by the accompanying Linksys app, available for iOS and Android.

After setup is complete, the Linksys app serves as a Wi-Fi management tool, with features such as guest access, parental controls, and device prioritisation.

Velop is available in 3-pack, 2-pack, and 1-pack options.

The Linksys Velop system is available for pre-order from Amazon and Linksys.com, set to sell from 15 January.

Suggested prices for the Velop are:

(1 Pack) WHW0301 – $199.99

(2 Pack) WHW0302 – $349.99

(3 pack) WHW0303 – $499.99

