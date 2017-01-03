Norton Core wireless router offers secure Wi-Fi

Norton has launched its Core wireless router, which uses advanced machine learning and Symantec’s global intelligence network to defend your home Wi-Fi.

Norton said its Core router will defend all devices connected to it against malware, viruses, and hackers.

The router features a 1.7GHz dual-core processor, two USB 3.0 ports, and four gigabit Ethernet ports.

It also sports a 4×4 MU-MIMO platform, which is designed to achieve maximum throughput speeds of 2.5Gbps.

“Its innovative phased-array antenna design, combined with advanced beamforming, provides excellent coverage and range,” said Norton.

“Through deep packet inspection, intrusion prevention, and more, Core defends your home at the network level.”

“Core fends off cyber-threats before they can infiltrate your home and compromise your personal life.”

The Norton Core is available for pre-order for $199. Orders will ship in mid-2017.

