Free FNB uncapped LTE trial is over

FNB has ended its free trial of uncapped LTE services for FNB Connect subscribers.

The pilot ran on an LTE network rolled out by iBurst, following the acquisition of its parent company WBS by Multisource.

It was originally scheduled to end on 29 February 2016, but after multiple extensions, FNB told subscribers the trial would end on 28 February 2017.

FNB’s notice to subscribers came after Multisource said it had started the migration of the iBurst network to LTE-Advanced.

“We had informed all the test users, including FNB, that they would be terminated at the end of March,” said Multisource CEO Duncan Simpson-Craib.

“We moved onto our production core over that weekend and decommissioned the test core.”

Simpson-Craib said FNB requested an extension to the trial, which they granted as Multisource was testing its network.

According to a subscriber, the FNB uncapped LTE trial ran until the weekend of 8/9 April.

FNB – No Comment

FNB was asked for comment, but did not respond to questions.