This is the 4G router you get when you sign up for Rain LTE-A

Internet Solutions recently announced that it will act as the open access partner for Rain’s fixed LTE-A product.

Rain is the rebranded 4G network from Multisource, which acquired Wireless Business Solutions in November 2015.

The Rain LTE-A network currently consists of 750 active base stations, with the company set to reach 2,000 sites by the end of the year.

MWEB and Webafrica have confirmed they plan to launch Rain products for consumers soon.

LTE-A router

Internet Solutions’ announcement came shortly after the recent launch of it CloudWAN service.

IS CEO Saki Missaikos said the platform which underpins CloudWAN will enable it to offer ISPs great flexibility.

He said their software-defined wide-area-network service can give users one account that runs on various mediums, including ADSL, 3G, and Wi-Fi. This may include Rain’s LTE-A, too.

To demonstrate that CloudWAN is able to handle multiple Internet connections at once, IS linked its CloudWAN routers to two different service providers.

One of the connections was Rain, connected using a cuboid Huawei router – the B618.

Rain CEO Duncan Simpson-Craib told MyBroadband that Rain-to-the-Home customers will use this router, combined with the option of an external antenna, to access their LTE-A service.

The external antenna will have to be installed, and Simpson-Craib said it delivers a great experience.