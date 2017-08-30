iBurst shutting down tomorrow

Following an announcement in January that iBurst was implementing plans to decommission its network, the day has come for it to shut down.

The shutting down of the iBurst network follows the acquisition of iBurst parent WBS by Multisource in 2015, and its subsequent launch of the Rain LTE-A network.

The company said the iBurst network will officially shut down on 31 August.

“The network will not function from this date onwards and our respective obligations in terms of the Subscriber Terms and Conditions shall cease,” said the company.

“Your iBurst modem will not receive a connection. We do not require your iBurst modem to be returned to us and you are free to dispose of this.”

Any unused data and value-added services from iBurst will be cancelled, it said.

“Technology obsolescence” is the driving force behind the shutdown, as the tech used in the iBurst network is “no longer viable technically or commercially”.

iBurst ran LTE-A migration specials for customers who wanted to move to the Rain network following the decommissioning announcement.

Rain LTE-A packages are available from several local ISPs, and promise speeds of between 10Mbps and 50Mbps.

Going forward

For iBurst subscribers who are still on the network, they have one of two choices:

Take no action, and their contract will terminate.

Migrate to the LTE-A service.

For subscribers who wish to migrate to LTE-A, they can use a partial self-service option, or an assisted sign-up option.

The self-service option requires a customer to sign up online and submit supporting documents – copy of ID, proof of address, and iBurst account number.

Users who require assistance in signing up can call the LTE migration team on 087 720 20 20, or complete a call back request form.