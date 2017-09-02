New powerful Wi-Fi antennas from Poynting

Poynting has released a new industrial Wi-Fi and WiMax antenna range, designed for use in systems that require high reliability during crucial situations.

The dual-frequency antenna products are suitable for industrial factory automation, warehouses, school and university campuses, and other cluttered RF environments.

“They can be used with the latest dual-band Wi-Fi modems as well as legacy Wi-Fi equipment,” said Poynting.

The range consist of three products that cover the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands.

The first two products – the WLAN-60 and WLAN-61 – are directional antennas, with gains of 13-18 dBi and 9-11 dBi respectively.

Both antennas are housed in enclosures with space to integrate a user’s electronics if required.

The WLAN-61 is a directional 4×4 MiMo antenna with four SMA connectors, which provides four differently polarised antennas in one enclosure.

This means the WLAN-61 antenna can be used in a 2×2, 3×3, and 4×4 antenna configuration, and is designed for installations where 4×4 (four independent streams), multiplexing time-space technologies, are required.

The antenna is ideal to use with the latest dual-band 802.11ac MiMo Wi-Fi modems, said the company.

An omni-directional SiSo antenna – OMNI-296 – completes the range, with an impressive gain of between 6-7.5 dBi over the frequency range.

In addition to the Wi-Fi bands, the WLAN-60 and OMNI-296 antennas also cover the 3.5GHz WiMAX band.

WLAN-60 and WLAN-61

OMNI-296

Now read: Save money at sea with a Peplink 4G router and Poynting antennas