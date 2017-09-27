VAST Networks planning aggressive growth

VAST networks plans to aggressively grow its Wi-Fi coverage over the next 12 months, strengthening its position as the preferred Wi-Fi provider in South Africa.

The company is an open-access Wi-Fi network infrastructure provider, delivering carrier-grade Wi-Fi in Southern Africa.

VAST Networks was established in 2015 as a joint venture between Dimension Data and Naspers, which own 51% and 49% of the company respectively.

There have been several reports that the company is in discussions regarding a potential acquisition, but this is not slowing it down.

25,000 access points

VAST Networks currently has over 25,000 access points in 2,000 locations, and covers 10 million square metres of indoor space.

The operator is also growing its outdoor precinct coverage, and plans to double the number of locations where it operates in the next 12 months.

While VAST did not reveal exact user numbers, it said the VAST portal attracts over 1.8 million unique visitors per month.

The biggest challenge for Wi-Fi hotspot providers is to develop a sustainable business model, which produces enough revenue for operations and network growth.

VAST said its revenue continues to grow through offering its open-access platform to telecommunications companies and retail brands.

This allows companies to tailor their own Wi-Fi offerings, which can give them a competitive advantage in the market.