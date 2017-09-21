Afrihost launches new Rain LTE-A deals with R999 router

21 September 2017

Afrihost has launched new Rain LTE-A packages with a reduced setup cost.

“In partnership with Rain, we are currently offering Double Data for anyone who signs up before the end of November this year, until the end of November 2018,” said Afrihost.

“We are also happy to announce that we will be slashing the startup costs from R2,499 down to R999 – as we will subsidise R1,500 on all LTE-A routers until the end of October 2017.”

The LTE-A router included with the Rain packages is the Huawei B618, which promises download speeds of up to 50Mbps on the network.

Data topups are sold at R10 per GB and are valid for 30 days from purchase, added Afrihost.

Afrihost LTE-A Deals

Afrihost LTE-A Deals
Package Price pm Effective price per GB
55GB + 55GB Anytime Data R549 R4.99
85GB + 85GB Anytime Data R799 R4.70
120GB + 120GB Anytime Data R999 R4.16
220GB + 220GB Anytime Data R1,349 R3.07
330GB + 330GB Anytime Data R1,549 R2.42

Now read: Rain on track to launch data-only mobile products this year

Share your thoughts: Afrihost launches new Rain LTE-A deals with…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Afrihost launches new Rain LTE-A deals with R999 router