Afrihost launches new Rain LTE-A deals with R999 router

Afrihost has launched new Rain LTE-A packages with a reduced setup cost.

“In partnership with Rain, we are currently offering Double Data for anyone who signs up before the end of November this year, until the end of November 2018,” said Afrihost.

“We are also happy to announce that we will be slashing the startup costs from R2,499 down to R999 – as we will subsidise R1,500 on all LTE-A routers until the end of October 2017.”

The LTE-A router included with the Rain packages is the Huawei B618, which promises download speeds of up to 50Mbps on the network.

Data topups are sold at R10 per GB and are valid for 30 days from purchase, added Afrihost.

Afrihost LTE-A Deals