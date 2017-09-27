Vodacom IoT network passes 3 million connections

Vodacom is continuing to grow its Internet of Things network in South Africa, and has passed 3 million connected devices.

The network sees an average of 50,000 new connections per month and the company expects this growth rate to increase following the commercial rollout of it Narrowband Internet of Things network.

“It’s worth noting that it took us eight years to get to 2 million connections, and it took us only one year to get to 3 million,” said Vodacom IoT managing director Deon Liebenberg.

“The Internet of Things is no longer hype – it’s real and it’s becoming more and more a part of our daily lives.”

In February, Vodacom’s parent Vodafone became the first global IoT mobile provider to exceed 50 million connections.

Vodacom also recently opened an NB-IoT laboratory at its Vodacom World campus, which aims to commercialise IoT systems.