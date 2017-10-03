Rain’s 50GB LTE-A deal is excellent value for money

Afrihost recently launched a Rain LTE-A 25GB+25GB package for R299 per month.

The package benefits from Rain’s double-data promotion – running until the end of November – which means users receive 50GB of anytime data.

Afrihost also announced it will provide the Huawei B618 LTE-A router that comes with Rain packages for free.

Webafrica launched a similar deal recently, requiring users to return the router if they cancel the Rain service.

Competition

The “50GB” Rain data package competes against similar offerings from Cell C and Telkom.

Cell C recently launched a promotion on its LTE-A packages, which are valid until December 2017, but which exclude a router.

Telkom introduced an LTE double-data promotion in September, and recently launched a 20GB anytime + 20GB Night Surfer package as its October Big Deal.

Subscribers who take up the Telkom double-data deal before the end of January 2018 will receive double their data allocation for the duration of their contract. The contracts also include a free Huawei B315 LTE Wi-Fi router.

The table below shows how the new 25GB+25GB Rain offering compares against similar products from Cell C and Telkom.

LTE Deals Price Price per GB Promo Terms Afrihost 25GB+ 25GB Rain LTE-A R299 R5.98 30 November 2018 Telkom 40GB (20GB×2) R449 R11.23 24-month contract Cell C 50GB LTE-A R489 R9.78 31 December 2017 Telkom 60GB (30GB×2) R549 R9.15 24-month contract Telkom LTE-A 50GB R799 R15.98 None Telkom Uncapped LTE R799 N/A Area Dependent

