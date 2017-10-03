Rain’s 50GB LTE-A deal is excellent value for money

Afrihost recently launched a Rain LTE-A 25GB+25GB package for R299 per month.
The package benefits from Rain’s double-data promotion – running until the end of November – which means users receive 50GB of anytime data.
Afrihost also announced it will provide the Huawei B618 LTE-A router that comes with Rain packages for free.
Webafrica launched a similar deal recently, requiring users to return the router if they cancel the Rain service.
Competition
The “50GB” Rain data package competes against similar offerings from Cell C and Telkom.
Cell C recently launched a promotion on its LTE-A packages, which are valid until December 2017, but which exclude a router.
Telkom introduced an LTE double-data promotion in September, and recently launched a 20GB anytime + 20GB Night Surfer package as its October Big Deal.
Subscribers who take up the Telkom double-data deal before the end of January 2018 will receive double their data allocation for the duration of their contract. The contracts also include a free Huawei B315 LTE Wi-Fi router.
The table below shows how the new 25GB+25GB Rain offering compares against similar products from Cell C and Telkom.
|LTE Deals
|Price
|Price per GB
|Promo Terms
|Afrihost 25GB+ 25GB Rain LTE-A
|R299
|R5.98
|30 November 2018
|Telkom 40GB (20GB×2)
|R449
|R11.23
|24-month contract
|Cell C 50GB LTE-A
|R489
|R9.78
|31 December 2017
|Telkom 60GB (30GB×2)
|R549
|R9.15
|24-month contract
|Telkom LTE-A 50GB
|R799
|R15.98
|None
|Telkom Uncapped LTE
|R799
|N/A
|Area Dependent
