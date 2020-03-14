South Africa’s power users – How they roll

If you thought you were a power user because you have uncapped fibre and a Netflix subscription, think again.

This is barely an entry point into the hallowed ranks, according to the Netflix 2020 Survey conducted by MyBroadband.

While the survey revealed that 80% of respondents have a Netflix subscription, breaking down these users into more detailed groups reveals a subset of respondents who truly have it all.

For the uninitiated, a power user is defined as “a user of computers, software and other electronic devices, who uses advanced features… which are not used by the average user”.

It is also used colloquially to describe someone who understands and loves to use a range of technological devices and online services.

All the services

The Netflix survey was completed by 1,867 tech-savvy South Africans and provides an excellent overview of the local market.

Of this group, we broke down the results to find respondents who had the following:

A Netflix Premium account

Fibre Internet connection at home

Watch content in UHD (2160p)

A DStv Premium subscription

An additional streaming service subscription.

Of the 1,867 survey respondents, only 40 users met the criteria above.

This equals just over 2% and makes it a select group.

Their streaming choices

An interesting result from the survey was that of this small group of power users, almost all of them used their Showmax subscription.

Showmax is offered as a free value-add to DStv Premium subscribers.

45% had also signed up to Amazon Prime Video, while 18% were using Apple TV+.

The graph below details the streaming services which these power users had signed up to. Multiple selections were allowed.

Click on the graph to enlarge it.