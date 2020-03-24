Wireless open-access network for South Africa – Here is ICASA’s plan

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has published its plan to license an open-access wireless network for South Africa.

This follows a period of public consultation which ICASA kicked off with an information memo explaining its plan for licensing 4G and 5G spectrum in South Africa.

“By the closing date of 31 January 2020, the Authority had received 53 written submissions which have duly been considered and analysed,” ICASA stated.

ICASA said it now intends to issue a composite Invitation to Apply (ITA) for a network operating licence (I -ECNS) and corresponding radio frequency spectrum licence for South Africa’s wireless open-access network (WOAN).

It plans to issue the ITA during the first quarter of the fiscal year (between April and June 2020) and allow interested parties six months to apply.

ICASA will evaluate applications for the service and spectrum licences according to the following criteria (amongst others to be detailed in the published ITA):

Promotion of competition and transformation in the ICT sector

Interests of consumers

Equity ownership by Historically Disadvantaged persons and South African citizens

Viability of the proposed service

Technical efficiency

Functional efficiency

Economic efficiency

Applications will be subject to a public consultation process.

“Applications will be made available for public scrutiny and interested stakeholders are invited to make written and oral submissions on the applications,” ICASA stated.

ICASA provided the following chart which outlines the process it is going to follow.