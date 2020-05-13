Afrihost launches Pure Uncapped LTE

Afrihost has launched new fixed-LTE products on the MTN network.

The new line of fixed-LTE packages includes both capped and uncapped offerings, with prices starting at R949 per month.

“Running on MTN’s Bozza Network, the new Pure LTE packages are aimed to accommodate higher data usage needs,” said Afrihost.

“MTN’s expansive, high-speed LTE network provides an excellent option for clients who don’t have fibre in their area, or still use a slow ADSL connection. It also offers an affordable alternative to mobile data.”

Afrihost said clients can sign up for the new fixed-LTE packages on their site and have it delivered “in a matter of days”.

“Current clients can upgrade their packages using Afrihost’s client portal, ClientZone, or the Afrihost App.”

The company said that users can expect download speeds of up to 150Mbps when using the service.

In terms of data usage, the capped products provide monthly allocations of unshaped Anytime and Night-Time Data – and include a 30-day data rollover if not used during the month.

Night-Time data is available between midnight and 06:00 every day, while data top-up bundles starting at R6 per GB are also on offer.

For the uncapped packages, Afrihost said they will have a monthly data usage threshold of 1TB. When this limit is reached, download speeds will be limited to 1Mbps for the remainder of the month.

The pricing of the new packages is listed below.

Pure MTN LTE – SIM+Device

Anytime Data Night-Time Data Price p/m 200GB 200GB R999 300GB 300GB R1,399 500GB 500GB R1,999 Uncapped Uncapped R2,999

Pure MTN LTE – SIM-Only

Anytime Data Night-Time Data Price p/m Price per GB 200GB 200GB R949 R2.37 300GB 300GB R1,349 R2.24 500GB 500GB R1,949 R1.94 Uncapped Uncapped R2,949 N/A

