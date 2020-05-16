Afrihost Pure LTE – MTN vs Telkom packages

Afrihost recently launched a new range of Pure LTE products which run on MTN’s network, including an uncapped bundle.

“Running on MTN’s Bozza Network, the new Pure LTE packages are aimed to accommodate higher data usage needs,” said Afrihost.

Afrihost added that it is confident the uncapped LTE products on MTN’s network will not result in the network becoming congested.

“MTN has done this differently to everyone else,” Afrihost told MyBroadband. “They only allow Category 6 routers to connect to their network, which makes it much more efficient and you can therefore have many more people connecting to the same tower.”

These packages are in addition to the ISP’s existing LTE offerings, which include products that run on Telkom’s LTE network.

To see how the new MTN packages compare, we looked at the speeds, data caps, and price of Afrihost’s LTE packages on the MTN and Telkom networks.

First off, it must be noted that Afrihost does not offer uncapped LTE on Telkom’s network.

It should also be noted that the ISP’s uncapped MTN LTE package is subject to a fair usage policy (FUP) which comprises a monthly usage threshold of 1TB.

Once customers have reached this monthly data threshold, their connection speed will be limited to 1Mbps for the remainder of the month.

The capped Pure LTE packages on both the Telkom and MTN networks are unshaped and unthrottled, however, said Afrihost.

The company’s acceptable use policy still applies, and the speed of each network can vary significantly.

MTN vs Telkom

According to Afrihost’s website, the average speed on MTN’s LTE network is between 10Mbps-150Mbps, while the average speed of the Telkom LTE network is between 20Mbps-40Mbps.

“Speeds and latency are dependent on a variety of factors, such as the number of devices connected and signal strength,” the ISP stated. “Average speeds remain device and coverage dependent.”

The monthly prices and data caps for Afrihost’s SIM-only Telkom and MTN LTE packages are listed below.

Afrihost Pure LTE Network Anytime Data Night-Time Data Price p/m Telkom 20GB 20GB R199 MTN 30GB 30GB R199 Telkom 40GB 40GB R299 MTN 60GB 60GB R349 Telkom 60GB 60GB R399 Telkom 80GB 80GB R499 MTN 100GB 100GB R549 Telkom 120GB 120GB R699 MTN 150GB 150GB R749 MTN 200GB 200GB R949 MTN 220GB 220GB R999 MTN 300GB 300GB R1,349 MTN 500GB 500GB R1,949 MTN Uncapped Uncapped R2,949

