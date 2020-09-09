BitCo relaunches uncapped 30Mbps Internet for R1,099 per month

South African ISP BitCo Telecoms has relaunched its previously discontinued Home Wireless product, offering a Wi-Fi-based uncapped service to customers who don’t have fixed broadband options available.

The launch follows upgrades of a large proportion of its carrier-grade wireless network in order to provide a better quality of service to its business customers.

BitCo’s Wireless-to-the-Home product offers a 30Mbps download speed at R1,099 per month.

The package is available on either a 24-month contract or on a month-to-month basis, and it includes a Wi-Fi router.

Potential customers should note the major difference between these two options is the once-off installation fee, which is R4,000 on the month-to-month option compared with R500 on contract.

The service is asymmetrical, offering a 15Mbps upload speed, and it features a 1:3 contention rate.

More areas and speed options coming

BitCo Head of Marketing and Sales Greg Sellars said for its next step, the ISP is looking to gain more customers and expand its wireless coverage to a larger footprint.

BitCo added that there was potential to provide more speed options in future.

According to BitCo’s coverage map, Home Wireless is currently available in several areas across Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Bloemfontein, Nelspruit, and Rustenburg.

For more information and to see if your area is covered, click here.

Telkom 1TB LTE

Telkom recently launched its own wireless broadband offering for heavy Internet users.

The new SIM-only 1TB LTE deal for R999 has no fair use policy and is available on a month-to-month agreement.

There is no speed limit on the package, which means it will be subject to the performance of Telkom’s network in the area.

A 24-month contract option is also available and includes a Huawei B535 router at R1,069 per month.

Telkom noted that the data has a 60-day validity and that the offer is coverage-dependent and subject to an address check.