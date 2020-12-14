How Huawei is using smart antenna technology to improve Wi-Fi 6

Huawei is stepping up its innovation in the Wi-Fi 6 network environment thanks to its use of smart antenna technology.

This is according to Huawei’s Wi-Fi CTO of its data communications product line, Dr Doron Ezri, who explained that Wi-Fi 6 already enhances connectivity in the business environment thanks to its upgraded MU-MIMO technology.

Ezri told MyBroadband that smart antenna designs vary by vendor, and it is both hardware and algorithms that determine their effectiveness when used with Wi-Fi 6.

“When it comes to the physical smart antenna itself, our engineers have done an amazing job to craft many smart antennas in a small form factor – 12 +4 antennas – which are probably the best in the world,” said Ezri.

He explained that Huawei’s smart antennas have been tested in laboratories and found to offer a 20% higher data rate than its competitors – showing that Huawei is the leader in terms of smart antenna technologies.

He said that Huawei’s 5G-based smart antenna control and beam training algorithm is also industry-leading.

“The fusion between our amazing physical smart antenna design and the 5G-based smart antenna control is the key to unleashing the power of smart antenna in Wi-Fi 6 access points,” he said.

Ezri explained that smart antennas are very versatile when it comes to providing a reliable, stable Internet connection.

“For cell edge stations which experience low SNR (signal-to-noise ratio) and naturally high inter-base-station subsystem interference, the smart antenna will create a narrow beam. For example, all 8 antenna will point at it in a coherent manner – so that the SNR is increased and the interference is decreased significantly,” he said.

“In other scenarios, such as high-rate stations, smart antennas can lead to a much better MIMO matrix so that it can optimize the transmission and reception and increase the rate of data transfer.”

“Finally smart antennas also contribute to uplink/downlink MU-MIMO (we point an antenna/s at the direction of each station) and OFDMA (orthogonal frequency division multiple access). Here, Huawei is using its holistic scheduling algorithm and can ‘squeeze the lemon’ much more than competitors,” Ezri added.

Huawei’s Wi-Fi 6 solutions also benefit from its 5G knowledge – such as with MIMO detection, where the algorithms used for 5G Massive MIMO detection are also applicable for Wi-Fi MIMO detection.

Another great example of how 5G technologies help with Wi-Fi 6 technology is downlink MU-MIMO precoding.

Wi-Fi 6 standards do not dictate how downlink MU-MIMO precoding must be done, so Huawei uses its unique Null-Space-Projection (NSP) precoding algorithm, which is up to 11dB better than its competitors.

All of this contributes to Huawei’s aim to improve Wi-Fi 6 performance for homes and businesses.

The Huawei smart antenna technology can be viewed below.

