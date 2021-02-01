Supersonic to launch Unlimited Air Fibre Internet for R399

South African ISP Supersonic is launching a new wireless uncapped Internet service called Unlimited Air Fibre, with packages starting from R399 per month.

The company has been targeting users on Facebook with ads for the service and gauging interest in the product in a section on its website.

Supersonic stated the service will offer super-fast, seamless Wi-Fi, at fibre-like speeds, without requiring fibre network operators dig up roads or hang fibre cables between street lamps in a user’s area.

“This ground-breaking service uses wireless technology to connect you to the MTN Network, giving you unrestricted premium Internet connectivity,” Supersonic said.

The company stated that the service uses a base station device installed on an MTN radio tower which communicates wirelessly with multiple radio transceivers installed at user’s locations within the coverage area.

“The patented technology uses high-tech noise and interference cancellation to provide high speed, low latency Internet connections in a coverage area of more than 15km from the base station,” Supersonic said.

It added that the service is “uncapped, unshaped, and unthrottled,” offering the same latencies as normal fibre.

Unlimited Air Fibre will be available in packages with speeds ranging from 5Mbps to 100Mbps, which will be priced as follows:

5Mbps – R399

10Mbps – R499

20Mbps – R599

50Mbps – R799

100Mbps – R999

How to sign up

Availability of Supersonic’s Unlimited Air Fibre will depend on the level of interest within a certain location.

“Once there are enough customers in your area, we’ll have the base station equipment installed on the MTN tower to provide coverage,” Supersonic said.

From there, Supersonic will arrange for an installer to visit the user’s home within a week of placing their order.

For connecting to the base station equipment, the installer will mount a dish a little bigger than the size of an A4 ream of paper to an outside wall.

“The installer will wire this dish to a supplied Wi-Fi router inside your home that will connect your devices to the internet. The entire installation is quite simple and you’ll be online in an hour or so,” Supersonic added.

Unlike with current LTE packages, users will not require a SIM.

If you are interested in signing up for Unlimited Air Fibre, you can fill out your details here.

How it works

Supersonic indicated that Unlimited Air Fibre is provided by Tarana Wireless, which appears to be the company which manufactures the base station equipment for the service.

According to its website, Tarana offers a wireless system called Gigabit 1 (G1), which it said delivers gigabit speeds over non-line-of-sight connections at long range in unlicensed spectrum.

“With G1’s software-defined radios and unique cloud suite for automation in deployment and operation, service providers get a system that’s easier and more economical to install and run than any other alternative for residential service in mainstream markets,” Tarana stated.

The company explained that its offering was different from Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G technologies as it was capable of handling wide variations in speed, jitter, and latency which conventional radios are susceptible to due to the impact of wind in the trees, cars and trucks, and other interference.

“Tarana is the only system that dynamically adjusts, thousands of times per second, to ensure consistent and precise control over radio signals and a fibre-quality experience, without the fibre costs,” Tarana stated.

