In conversation with Supersonic CEO Calvin Collett

Calvin Collett is the CEO of Supersonic, one of South Africa’s leading Internet service providers and an MTN subsidiary.

Collett’s career took off after he built a reputation with stints at Accenture, the Automobile Association, and eventually Getronics, where he was hired as a software support specialist.

In 2005 he founded iConnect, a company that specialised in high-quality voice connectivity solutions, which eventually led to the emergence of the VoIP industry.

In a short space of time, Collett’s business had grown to an entire network and he was recruited by MTN to turn around their ‘fibre to home’ business – Supersonic.

In this discussion, he talks about Supersonic’s latest cutting-edge wireless connectivity solution – Unlimited Air Fibre.

Collett describes exactly how the technology behind the solution works and what benefits it brings to customers.

He also shares why it was developed, and where in South Africa it will be available first.

Finally, he offers insights on what the future holds for Supersonic as an ISP.

The full interview with Supersonic CEO Calvin Collett is embedded below.