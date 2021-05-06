Where you can get Supersonic AirFibre

South Africans looking to subscribe to Supersonic’s recently launched Unlimited AirFibre service can now check if it is available in their area.

The ISP’s updated coverage map includes the areas where MTN towers have had AirFibre equipment installed.

This comes after the company announced its first commercial installation was completed on Monday 3 May.

The new wireless offering promises consistent download speeds, low latency, and uncapped data with the customer only requiring the installation of an A4-sized antenna at their home.

This antenna will then communicate with the radio equipment attached to an MTN mobile tower.

Supersonic on Monday said the first areas which would receive coverage were Soweto, Mamelodi, Fairlands, and Honeydew.

The coverage map shows that there is now AirFibre in large parts of all of these locations, in addition to others in Gauteng.

Broadly speaking, there were four zones covered with AirFibre at the time of publication:

Greater Pretoria – Silverton and Mamelodi

– Silverton and Mamelodi Central Gauteng – Midrand, Woodmead, and Sunninghill

– Midrand, Woodmead, and Sunninghill Johannesburg East – Roodepoort, Fairlands, and Randpark

– Roodepoort, Fairlands, and Randpark Soweto

The largest chunks of coverage were in Soweto and Mamelodi, where fibre connectivity is still very limited.

The images below show the locations where AirFibre is currently available. AirFibre coverage is shown in grey, while standard fibre coverage is presented in yellow.

Silverton and Mamelodi

Midrand, Woodmead, and Sunninghill

Roodepoort, Fairlands, and Randpark

Soweto

More areas coming

Supersonic determined the rollout areas for AirFibre by gauging interest on a dedicated website launched in early February. The ISP has received over 20,000 expressions of interest.

It aims to connect 60,000 homes to Unlimited AirFibre within its first year of availability.

It should be noted that the coverage map is likely to change significantly in the next month, as Supersonic CEO Calvin Collett previously said that the following areas would receive coverage in May:

Greater Johannesburg

Greater Pretoria

Cape Town (including the Winelands area)

Durban

George

Pietermaritzburg

Rustenburg

Most of East London

Most of Port Elizabeth

Mamelodi

Soweto

Collett said thanks to MTN’s vast network of mobile towers, the rollout costs of AirFibre was significantly lower than conventional fibre.

In addition, the solution operates on unlicenced spectrum, which avoids the constraints mobile data has to deal with due to operating on limited licenced spectrum frequency bands.

This cost-efficiency has allowed it to offer customers fast, uncapped Internet at prices similar to fibre.

Supersonic packages are priced as follows: