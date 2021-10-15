We tested the wireless speed of popular routers — with a clear trend

Real-world tests by MyBroadband showed that older routers, which are still widely used, are not good enough to support speeds of 100Mbps or higher.

Fibre-to-the-home and 5G are available in large parts of South Africa, offerings speeds of 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 500Mbps, and even 1Gbps.

To enjoy the full speed these Internet connections offer, you need a router capable of matching or exceeding these speeds.

Most Internet service providers (ISPs) offer modern Wi-Fi routers with a new fibre or 5G service, but many people prefer to use their old router instead of buying a new one.

To see whether these older but commonly used routers can support high-speed Internet access, MyBroadband performed real-world Wi-Fi tests.

While using an Ethernet cable will provide higher speeds, most households use Wi-Fi to connect devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart home devices.

We tested four routers:

A Netgear WGR614v9 from 2008 with “g” Wi-Fi

A TP-Link TD-W8970 from 2013 with N300 Wi-Fi

An Asus AC52U from around 2016 with AC750 Wi-Fi

A Netgear Nighthawk X4S from 2016 with AC2600 Wi-Fi

All the routers, except the Netgear WGR614v9, supports Gigabit Ethernet (GbE). A high-speed wired connection is therefore possible, but that is not what this experiment is about.

To test the wireless performance of the routers, we connected each one to a fibre Internet connection which offers 200Mbps download and 100Mbps upload speeds.

We received full speeds using an Ethernet cable, which confirmed the performance of the fibre line.

Speed tests were then done in the same room as the router with a laptop, and from an adjacent room with a laptop and a smartphone.

The Netgear Nighthawk X4S performed the best, while the Netgear WGR614v9 performed the worst.

What was surprising, was that the Nighthawk could not provide speeds of up to 200Mbps under the testing conditions.

The device is rated for speeds of up to 1,733Mbps on the 5GHz band, but it did not provide the full 200Mbps Internet speed to wireless devices.

The tests also showed that it is crucial to use the 5GHz Wi-Fi spectrum band to achieve speeds of 100Mbps or higher.

The table below provides an overview of the average results achieved using the four routers.

Internet speeds Wireless network Average Download (Mbps) Average Upload (Mbps) Average Ping (ms) Netgear X4S 5GHz 143.90 55.90 14.22 Asus AC52U 5GHz 92.91 61.97 14.22 TP-Link TD-W8970 2.4GHz 76.24 77.17 20.44 Netgear X4S 2.4GHz 73.23 67.07 14.00 Asus AC52U 2.4GHz 59.02 63.80 15.33 Netgear WGR614v9 2.4GHz 16.22 16.21 12.89

