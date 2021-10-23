We tested a satellite Internet service on a remote farm — with interesting results

MyBroadband tested an uncapped satellite Internet service on a remote bushveld farm in the Waterberg region, and we were pleasantly surprised by the download speeds.

Internet connectivity in remote areas is a challenge, especially if environmental restrictions prevent mobile operators from rolling out 4G or 5G networks.

In these areas, satellite services or wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) are typically the only options for broadband access.

We recently visited a bushveld farm in one such area. The farm is located in the mountainous region close to Rankin’s pass in the Waterberg region.

The farm owners use an uncapped satellite service from MorClick to stay connected. The service, which costs R1,199 per month, is advertised as offering 20Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds.

To test the performance of the satellite service, MyBroadband used a modern smartphone with the MyBroadband speed test app.

We performed multiple speed tests and discussed the typical user experience with the owner.

Download speeds were consistently around 16Mbps, with upload speeds ranging between 0.05Mbps and 2.58mbps.

The connection’s latency was very high — 861ms — which is to be expected from a link to a geostationary satellite.

While the latency is much higher than fibre and mobile connections, it does not influence your online experience for most applications.

However, you will feel the high latency with live two-way communications like video conferences and online gaming.

To test the impact on two-way communication, we had a discussion over Discord with the owner. While there were a few awkward silences with one party waiting for the other to reply, it was a pretty good experience overall.

When more people joined the discussion, however, there were situations where the parties started to talk over one another.

Any online gaming where latency is of importance is out of the question. The experience is much worse than playing on an international server, which is already inconvenient.

In summary, the satellite connection is suitable for entertainment and productivity use, like streaming movies, surfing the web, or editing work documents online.

For live communications, however, the high latency and slow upload speeds can cause frustration.