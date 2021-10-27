What’s Next — How Aruba partners with BCX to offer Wi-Fi 6 as a managed solution

In this What’s Next episode, Aki Anastasiou is joined by Aruba’s Mandy Duncan, as well as Neo Phukubje, Prashil Gareeb, and Darisè Kirby from BCX Wireless, to discuss Wi-Fi 6.

Prashil Gareeb is the Managing Executive of Converged Communications at BCX, where he is responsible for its Wireless Solutions business unit.

Neo Phukubje is the Channel and Business Development Executive at BCX Wireless and is responsible for developing and closing strategic client opportunities by focusing on achieving the company’s big goals, such as Wi-Fi 6 deployment.

Darisè Kirby is a Product Manager at BCX and has over a decade of experience at companies like Vox Telecom, TeleMasters Holdings, and CipherWave Storage Solutions.

These BCX experts are joined by Aruba Country Manager Mandy Duncan, who has over 20 years of experience in the ICT industry.

In this interview, Gareeb explains who BCX Wireless is and unpacks three main categories of services it offers, including fixed wireless access which incorporates Wi-Fi 6 as a product offering.

Phukubje explains how the global demand for services such as Wi-Fi 6 is growing, and how it offers seamless connectivity for workplaces.

Duncan describes the nature of the partnership between Aruba and BCX, explaining how the two companies’ philosophies align, which allows them to effectively engage with and benefit from each other to provide Aruba as a service.

Duncan also explains how, through its partnerships, Aruba has expanded its services beyond being an enterprise-only company, to now offer hybrid solutions that target businesses ranging from small coffee shops to large businesses with 5,000 users.

Kirby discusses the current trends in the market, mentioning how customers want their infrastructure needs to be assessed and how BCX and Aruba can re-design their systems to offer centralised control.

Prasheel wraps up the interview by explaining how, as a forerunner in the market, BCX is able to efficiently take new products to the market through partnerships such as its relationship with HPE Aruba.

The full interview with BCX Managers and Executives, and Aruba Country Manager is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.