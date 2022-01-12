China’s 6G breakthrough — Speeds up to 206Gbps

A high-tech laboratory, backed by the Chinese government, achieved a 6G-level wireless transmission up to a speed of 206.25 gigabits per second, according to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report.

Purple Mountain Laboratories announced the breakthrough last week. It is reportedly a world record for real-time wireless transmission speeds within the terahertz frequency band.

SCMP said that at a speed of 206.25 gigabits per second, one could download the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe totalling 59.5 hours of video in 16 seconds.

The wireless transmission speed recorded was about 10-20 times faster than the current speeds 5G technology in China can achieve.

The project was achieved through collaboration with China’s telecom giants, including China Mobile and Fudan University.

While other countries are still working to roll out 5G technology — delayed by issues such as high costs and conspiracy theories — China has already installed 1.3 million 5G base stations across the country.

6G technology is expected to enter China’s market around 2030, according to the Chinese telecom’s equipment giant Huawei.

Now read: 5G warning for aircraft safety explained