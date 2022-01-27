I upgraded my home to Mesh Wi-Fi 6 â€” with incredible results

Upgrading a home network from using two different routers to a Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system resulted in significant performance improvements and significantly better coverage.

I recently replaced my old Wi-Fi system, which used two old routers with multiple networks, with a modern mesh-capable system comprising a router and an access point.

We tried using the same Wi-Fi network name (SSID) across the two old routers, but our devices refused to roam between one hotspot and the next seamlessly.

Our home network is connected to a 200/100Mbps fibre line, providing a fast and stable connection.

A D-Link DIR-825 router was supplied with the fibre package, and this served as the router and primary access point for the house.

It supports 5GHz 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) for faster connectivity and should be fine in a small house.

Because this setup is in a larger house, one access point did not cover all the rooms. We used a TP-Link TD-W8970 router as an additional access point to cover the entire house.

This older router only supports 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4), but this was a usable solution with a wired connection between the routers.

We experienced slow speeds in most rooms in the house, and users had to manually switch between three networks to get the best speeds. This was because the D-Link router had two separate networks for 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

During Black Friday last year, I purchased a Netgear Orbi Pro (SXK30) system from Amazon for $156.56. Including shipping and taxes, I paid R2,377.49. This same system currently costs $244.50 (R3,712.93).

The Netgear Orbi Pro supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz 802.11ax â€” Wi-Fi 6 â€” and can be meshed wirelessly or use a cable backhaul.

As we already installed an Ethernet cable to the secondary access point for the previous system, I used the cable backhaul option.

The new router and access point were easy to set up â€” it took around 5 minutes â€” and the new single SSID network was active across our house.

The new setup is much easier to use as devices automatically jump to the fastest connection when moving throughout the house.

To compare the performance of the old and new Wi-Fi systems, I performed speed tests before and after the upgrade.

I performed three speed tests at nine locations inside and outside the house using a Xiaomi Mi 9t Pro.

It is worth noting that the Mi 9t Pro does not support Wi-Fi 6, though it does support Wi-Fi 5.

Therefore, this test gives an indication of the performance improvements a Wi-Fi 6 system can offer even to older devices.

To give the old system a fighting chance, the fastest network from the original three was chosen at each point. On the new mesh network, the device was left to change networks on its own.

The performance improvements of the Wi-Fi 6 mesh-capable system matched the coverage improvements.

The new system offered download speeds over 40Mbps in all locations, compared with the old system that struggled to exceed 20Mbps in all areas.

The new system also covered six out of the nine areas with a connection faster than 180Mbps. The old system could only achieve this speed in two areas very close to the main router.

The average download speed on the Mesh Wi-Fi system was 146Mbps, almost double the old systemâ€™s 76.41Mbps.

The upgrade to a Mesh Wi-Fi system was undoubtedly worth it considering the convenience, coverage, and performance improvements.

It futureproofed our home, and things like wireless IP cameras that struggled outside the house now have no problem streaming HD video.

Smart switches and sensors for home automation connect easily without any dropped connections like before.

And most importantly, I can now enjoy seamless Airlink game streaming to an Oculus Quest 2 anywhere in the house, which was impossible before.

Performance comparison