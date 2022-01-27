Good news for South Africa’s TV White Spaces project

South Africa’s TV White Spaces (TVWS) project has been proven to be commercially viable, and the Wireless Access Providers’ Association (WAPA) is looking to move to scale projects in the future.

This is according to Paul Colmer, a WAPA Executive Management Committee member and head of the TVWS project.

Colmer also told MyBroadband that the first commercial TV white space trial in South Africa is nearing completion, and WAPA will be publishing the white paper and funding on its website in the near future.

He signed the $1 million (R15.3 million) agreement with the United States Trade and Development Agency to trial the technology in August 2019.

The project is set to deliver faster and broader broadband connectivity in the rural regions of South Africa.

The rollout of expensive broadband technologies like fibre, LTE, and 5G is difficult to justify in areas that are rife with poverty, and a large proportion of the country’s population resides in these areas.

According to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), there is a need for solutions that can provide widespread connectivity at a relatively low cost in low-income and isolated areas.

CSIR principal researchers Albert Lysko and Luzango Mfupe, TVWS is one of the technologies that could help overcome this challenge.

The TVWS project is expected to benefit from South Africa’s migration from analogue to digital terrestrial television, as more network capacity is freed up in the 470-694MHz spectrum range.

However, Colmer explained that since TVWS is very new in South Africa, channel availability wasn’t a significant issue.

TVWS are the gaps within the lower frequency spectrum range between the 470-694MHz (excluding 606-614MHz) on which analogue TV broadcasts are currently transmitted.

These gaps can be observed in the white noise or static between analogue channels on a TV.

With the right equipment, the gaps can be used for data transfers, much like the spectrum used for mobile and Wi-Fi connectivity in the 1GHz band and above.

The CSIR developed a geolocation spectrum database (GLSD) for the project, and with it, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) can manage the allocation of spectrum to TVWS service providers without interfering with TV broadcasting.

CSIR testing revealed that TVWS offers wide coverage and good propagation — penetrating well through objects like vegetation and walls.

The CSIR’s tests showed that while using the spectrum, a download speed of 54Mbps could be reached over a 4km distance with a direct line of sight.

Speeds reached 87Mbps as testing moved closer to the antenna while maintaining a direct line of sight and dropped to 42Mbps at a distance of 717m with a restricted line of sight.

Typically, TVWS bands allowed for data transfer speeds between 20Mbps and 50Mbps.

According to the CSIR, TVWS is best suited for population densities of between 18 and 100 people and could be used in combination with satellite and 1GHz+ wireless technologies like Wi-Fi in more-populated areas.

The TVWS project has been delayed over the years, with WAPA previously warning that further delays could result in a loss of funding.

“We know of multi-million dollar investment plans that expected commercial TVWS to be completed by May 2020. The delay may cause the investment to go elsewhere,” WAPA chair Tim Genders told MyBroadband.

At the time, Genders urged industry regulator Icasa to get the legislation in place for commercial TVWS as soon as possible.