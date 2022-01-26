Wireless ISPs achieve speeds up to 100Mbps in South Africa

The Wireless Access Providers’ Association (Wapa) currently watches over 250 members, 200 of which are wireless Internet service providers (Wisps), meaning the organisation has near-national coverage.

Wisps are Internet service providers (ISPs) that offer subscribers a point-to-point wireless connection to the Internet, usually over a technology that uses unlicensed radio frequency spectrum like Wi-Fi.

Because these connections are point-to-point, Wisps typically provide fixed wireless access that connects homes and businesses, offering South Africans an alternative to fibre, satellite, and mobile data connections.

Wapa executive management committee member Paul Colmer told MyBroadband that the association is lobbying industry regulator Icasa to implement Wi-Fi 6E and open up 1.2GHz worth of spectrum in the 5.9GHz to 7.2GHz range.

According to Colmer, the game-changing technology has already been launched in the US and the UK through their respective regulators — the FCC and Ofcom.

Besides that, significant enhancements have been made to wireless technology in recent years, and Wisps can now offer speeds of up to 100Mbps.

“There has been much improvement in wireless technology… and Wisps can offer dedicated links of up to 100Mbps comparable to fibre in a multipoint environment using unlicensed spectrum,” Colmer said.

“To prove the value of this both MTN and Vodacom have started to offer services in unlicensed 5.8GHz as they see the value over fibre and Fixed LTE.”

However, fibre and mobile data services have expanded significantly over the years — and pricing for these connectivity services has plummeted.

MyBroadband asked Colmer how Wisps compare considering these developments.

Fibre vs Wisps

Fibre prices in South Africa have dropped — and coverage has expanded — significantly over recent years, but according to Colmer, these networks still suffer from reliability issues.

“Yes, fibre rollouts are everywhere, it’s fast and cheap but sadly not that reliable. I have examples of 5 providers digging on top of each other in the same town and damaging each other’s networks,” he said.

Another aspect to consider is that ISPs need to liaise with network operators when there is an issue with the fibre line, meaning that support for these kinds of problems can be slowed.

Colmer explained that fibre is usually sold by open access ISP partners, and they cannot offer support other than through call centres.

“Our WISPs have feet on the ground for the towns they support,” he stated.

Mobile data vs Wisps

While the pricing of uncapped mobile data packages has also dropped over the years, they are never truly uncapped as they are subject to hefty fair usage policies.

When a subscriber has consumed a set amount of data, operators throttle the connection.

“Yes, mobile data has got cheaper, but there are no genuinely uncapped services they offer, and there is no guarantee on speed as this is area and throughput congestion dependent,” Colmer said.

Mobile networks also become congested in densely populated areas at peak times, and speeds can be significantly reduced during these periods.

Meanwhile, WISPs can offer dedicated links with speeds of up to 100Mbps, said Colmer.