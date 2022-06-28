The best wired and portable LTE routers you can buy in South Africa

While fibre connectivity is arguably the most cost-effective way to access the Internet in South Africa, it is not yet available to everyone in the country.

Those without fixed broadband coverage, or who require a mobile connection, may choose LTE as an alternative.

Long-Term Evolution (LTE), commonly called 4G, is a global wireless communication standard first-defined in 2008.

South Africa’s mobile network operators — Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Rain — offer uncapped fixed-LTE services.

Several Internet service providers also sell uncapped LTE products that run on one of these companies’ networks.

Rain offers uncapped LTE packages starting from R250 per month, though this cheap option is for a 19-hour off-peak package accessible between 23:00 and 18:00 the next day.

While its products aren’t subject to a usage-linked fair usage policy (FUP) that throttles the connection after reaching a specified amount of data usage, Rain has other restrictions.

Rain’s top-end LTE offering is R479 per month and limits streaming quality to 360p resolution.

Telkom’s, MTN’s, and Vodacom’s uncapped fixed-LTE packages are subject to FUPs with data thresholds, with connections throttled after customers consume a specified amount of data.

To use these fixed-LTE packages, you need a router.

MyBroadband found and compared several wired and portable LTE routers you can buy in South Africa.

We differentiated between portable and fixed routers as they have different applications.

For example, South Africans working from home and living in areas without broadband infrastructure can purchase a fixed router as they don’t have to move around.

Most fixed routers also include LAN connectivity, which lets you network several devices with Ethernet cables.

On the other hand, those who wish to travel with LTE connectivity can use routers that run off a battery.

Ten of the best wired and portable LTE routers in South Africa are listed below with their specifications.

Portable routers

Huawei R219H mobile Wi-Fi router — R599

Huawei R219H mobile Wi-Fi router Wi-Fi Standard 802.11b Wi-Fi Bands 2.4GHz Download Speed Up to 150Mbps Upload Speed Up to 50Mbps Micro SD Card No Battery 1,500mAh Dimensions 100 x 58 x 14 mm

Vodafone R217 mobile Wi-Fi router — R628

Vodafone R217 mobile Wi-Fi router Wi-Fi Standard 802.11b Wi-Fi Bands 2.4GHz Download Speed Up to 150Mbps Upload Speed Up to 50Mbps Micro SD Card Yes Battery 1,800mAh Dimensions 87.6 x 59.6 x 12.9 mm

Huawei E5576 LTE mobile Wi-Fi router — R849

Huawei E5576 LTE mobile Wi-Fi router Wi-Fi Standard 802.11b Wi-Fi Bands 2.4GHz Download Speed Up to 150Mbps Upload Speed Up to 50Mbps Micro SD Card No Battery 1,500mAh Dimensions 100 X 58 X 14 mm

ZTE MF920VS LTE mobile Wi-Fi router — R1,029

ZTE MF920VS LTE mobile Wi-Fi router Wi-Fi Standard 802.11b Wi-Fi Bands 2.4GHz Download Speed Up to 150Mbps Upload Speed Up to 50Mbps Micro SD Card No Battery 2,800mAh Dimensions 105.6 X 64 X 14.3 mm

TP-Link TL-M7650 mobile Wi-Fi router — R3,273

TP-Link TL-M7650 mobile Wi-Fi router Wi-Fi Standard 802.11ac Wi-Fi Bands Dual-Band – 2.4GHz, 5GHz Download Speed Up to 600Mbps Upload Speed Up to 50Mbps Micro SD Card Yes Battery 3,000mAh Dimensions 112.5 x 66.5 x 16 mm

Fixed routers

Huawei B311B-853 CAT 4 LTE Wi-Fi router — R1,195

Huawei B311B-853 CAT 4 LTE Wi-Fi router Wi-Fi Standard 802.11b Wi-Fi Bands 2.4GHz Download Speed Up to 150Mbps Upload Speed Up to 50Mbps LAN ports 3 x GE LAN WAN ports 1 x GE LAN/WAN Dimensions 198 x 125 x 25 mm

Ultra Link 4G LTE CPE Wireless Router — R1,299

Ultra Link 4G LTE CPE wireless router Wi-Fi Standard 802.11b Wi-Fi Bands 2.4GHz Download Speed Up to 150Mbps Upload Speed Up to 50Mbps LAN ports 1 x 100Mbps LAN WAN ports 1 x 100Mbps WAN Dimensions 170 x 120 x 35 mm

TP-Link TL-MR6400 Archer mobile Wi-Fi router — R1,299

TP-Link TL-MR6400 Archer mobile Wi-Fi router Wi-Fi Standard 802.11b Wi-Fi Bands 2.4GHz Download Speed Up to 150Mbps Upload Speed Up to 50Mbps LAN ports 3 x 100Mbps LAN WAN ports 1 x 100Mbps WAN Dimensions 202 × 163 × 33.6 mm

TP-Link MR200 wireless dual-band LTE router — R1,499

TP-Link MR200 wireless dual-band LTE router Wi-Fi Standard 802.11ac Wi-Fi Bands Dual-Band – 2.4GHz, 5GHz Download Speed Up to 150Mbps Upload Speed Up to 50Mbps LAN ports 3 x 100Mbps LAN WAN ports 1 x 100Mbps WAN Dimensions 202 x 141 x 33.6 mm

Alcatel LinkHub LTE Cat7 Dual-Band Home Station Router — R1,699