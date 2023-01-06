Proposed changes for Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G frequencies in South Africa

Towards the end of 2022, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) issued several notices about proposed changes to radio frequency assignments.

These included a draft amendment to the Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations, eight proposed changes and seven final amendments to the Radio Frequency Spectrum Assignment Plan.

On 15 December 2022, Icasa issued a proposal to expand the amount of wireless capacity available for Wi-Fi in South Africa.

“The Authority is proposing the incorporation of the key lower 6 GHz band (5925 – 6425 MHz) and the 122 – 246 GHz band for Non-Specific Short-range Applications in Annexure B of the regulations,” it stated.

No radio frequency licence would be needed to use these frequencies.

“This will provide a much-needed boost for Wi-Fi availability and uptake, and is expected to enable faster data communications between devices connected to wireless infrastructure, reduce latency, improve efficiency and data throughput.”

Icasa said the lower 6 GHz band is emerging worldwide as a key component in broadband rollout and uptake, providing an essential local loop component to support fibre or fixed wireless access (FWA) backhaul and Wi-Fi deployment.

“Local loop” generally refers to the last few hundred metres of connectivity linking a home to a network operator’s larger Internet infrastructure.

FWA uses wireless technologies like 4G, 5G, or longer-range Wi-Fi to provide connectivity to a fixed location, like a home or business, rather than a mobile device.

Icasa gave stakeholders until 30 January 2023 to make submissions on this proposal.

On 19 and 20 December, Icasa promulgated the spectrum assignment plans for seven different IMT (4G, 5G, and beyond) frequency bands:

703–733 MHz and 758–788 MHz (IMT700)

733–758 MHz (IMT750)

791–821 MHz and 832–862 MHz (IMT800)

880–915 MHz and 925–960 MHz (IMT900)

2300–2400 MHz (IMT2300)

3300–3400 MHz (IMT3300)

3400–3600 MHz (IMT3500)

Icasa said it would soon begin further consultations on three additional bands, namely:

450–470 MHz (IMT450)

825–830 MHz and 870–875 MHz (IMT850)

1427–1518 MHz (IMT1400)

Icasa has already started consultations on eight other frequency bands, although these aren’t primarily aimed at IMT and Wi-Fi.

The frequency bands, ranging from 138 MHz to 1525 MHz, have been earmarked for various other applications.

These applications include alarms, public protection and disaster relief (e.g. police TETRA networks), Earth-to-space, space-to-Earth, and space-to-space communication links, radio astronomy, and other space research.

Some of these bands have also been identified for fixed wireless access and satellite-based IMT.

The public comment periods for these proposed changes end on different days, from 13 to 17 January 2023.

The following table summarises the various changes to South Africa’s radio frequency assignment plan Icasa has either recently finalised, or has in the works.

