Load-shedding gives wireless ISPs an edge over cellular networks — expert

Thanks to Eskom’s rotational power cuts, wireless Internet service providers (Wisps) have a distinct advantage over mobile network operators (MNOs).

This is according to Wireless Access Providers’ Association executive management committee member Paul Colmer, who said Wisp network equipment requires a fraction of the power that carrier-grade cellular equipment uses.

“There is a new sheriff in town, and his name is Eskom. Load-shedding has caused havoc on the cellular networks as they were designed with hybrid grid and battery power to facilitate their operation with very power-hungry equipment,” Colmer said.

“Wisp networks using unlicensed spectrum, however, use equipment that only requires a fraction of the power of the carrier-grade cellular equipment.”

“Many Wisps went for the off-grid solar solution from the beginning, and Wisps running hybrid grid solar have managed to upgrade to off-grid at a fraction of the cost enabling them to stay up when cell towers begin to fail,” he added.

Colmer said sector LTE sites could use up to 6kWh of energy during a bout of load-shedding, and this becomes higher when it comes to 5G sites.

“The batteries just cannot keep up and recharge in time,” he said.

He alluded to Vodacom’s revelation that it has spent around R2 billion in two years upgrading backup power systems at its towers, adding that the extra spend to fight load-shedding restricts the amount of money MNOs can spend improving coverage.

“All MNOs will have to invest hugely [in backup power] moving forward,” Colmer said.

He said MNOs aren’t the only companies feeling the effects of load-shedding on their networks, with power cuts impacting fibre optic infrastructure in South Africa.

“It is not only the MNOs feeling the pain. Smaller outlying Telkom exchanges are going down with power issues [and it is] also affecting the fibre optic backhaul that feeds many FTTH networks in the smaller towns,” Colmer said.

“It’s the nature of SMME Wisps [to have the] agility in these troubled times to adapt and keep their networks up when others around them are struggling.”

The future of Wisps and “carrier-grade” Wi-Fi

Colmer says Wisps have a bright future in South Africa, primarily due to the advances in wireless technologies, like the global upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E.

“Wireless is back in a big way, and the Wisps are positioned to deliver these networks. It’s [an] exciting time to be a Wisp!” he said.

“Wi-Fi spectrum has been stuck for many years with the availability of only unlicensed bands in 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz; this, however, is all about to change!”

“Wi-Fi 6E is opening all over the world with an additional 1.2GHz of spectrum from 5.925 to 7.125GHz in [the] unlicensed band,” Colmer added.

However, he noted that Wi-Fi 6E is currently only approved for low-power indoor use, but Colmer believes we will soon see it approved for outdoor use.

“In South Africa, [industry regulator] ICASA has already drafted a notice to open the lower 6GHz band 5.925GHz to 6.425GHz for low-power indoor use,” he said.

“Outdoor use will be controlled by AFC (Automatic frequency Co-ordination) databases that will protect the incumbent users already in the band.”

Colmer believes that competition from cellular networks has benefitted wireless ISPs in South Africa.

“SA Wisps started out offering fixed wireless in areas that had no access to DSL or limited cellular coverage,” he said.

“As the cellular networks improved with speed and coverage, the Wisps were forced to upgrade their networks to be able to compete.”