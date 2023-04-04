Vodacom and Netstar bringing free Wi-Fi to taxis

Vodacom Business and Netstar have partnered with WiTaxi to help connect thousands of minibus taxis across South Africa with free Wi-Fi service for their passengers.

The Wi-Fi networks are supported by Netstar telematics devices installed in Toyota minibus taxis that can double as Wi-Fi routers.

“With the technology infrastructure already in place to support connectivity, commuters simply need to connect seamlessly to the free Wi-Fi through the WiTaxi app,” the companies explained.

“Passengers can access free Wi-Fi from their personal devices during their daily commutes, turning often lengthy travel time into productive time, when commuters can get work done and even connect with family and friends.”

To date, the telematics devices have been fitted to 3,200 vehicles and can potentially be installed in up to 48,000 taxis.

The service allows each commuter to consume up to 1GB of data per day, provided they are willing to sit through 15-second adverts.

WiTaxi managing director Brian Mdluli said that this ad space provided an opportunity for businesses to reach a substantial target audience.

Vodacom and Netstar also said that in-transit connectivity helped address safety concerns for taxi owners, drivers, and commuters, with the platform being able to assist in mapping road hazards such as potholes, traffic and accidents.

Netstar Group managing director Grant Fraser said the initiative would be a game changer for passengers, drivers, and operators.

“South Africa’s taxi industry is responsible for more than 60% of daily commutes, making it an integral part of the country’s transport sector and a significant economic player,” said Fraser.

“South Africans are increasingly aware of how connected technologies can improve their lives, and we must ensure that we evolve in tandem with market expectations.”

Vodacom also plans to introduce a reward system to WiTaxi that links up with its VodaPay super app.

“This will allow commuters to access a rich network of content, help simplify their lives through cashless transactions, and let them complete daily chores, while being rewarded for it,” the mobile network stated.

Vodacom Business chief officer William Mzimba added that Internet connectivity had become essential for economic, social, cultural, political, and civic participation in the digital age.

“The technology allows commuters, drivers and operators access to a myriad of convenience, connectivity, and safety benefit,” said Mzimba.

