What’s Next — Comsol CEO Iain Stevenson on how Comsol continues to thrive in a challenging industry

Iain Stevenson is the founder and CEO of Comsol and boasts over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry.

In 1997, Stevenson founded Comsol to fill a gap in the wireless telecommunications market in South Africa.

Since then, he has grown the company from a single regional business to an industry leader in building terrestrial wireless access infrastructure across all sectors.

Stevenson’s role as CEO of Comsol is now to guide the overall direction of the business and ensure it continues to grow.

In this episode of What’s Next, Iain Stevenson outlines how Comsol continues providing excellent connectivity — even as its competitors struggle to do the same.

He then discusses the reliability of modern fixed wireless solutions and how they compare to other popular connectivity solutions like fibre.

Stevenson also unpacks what makes solutions that use licensed spectrum better than unlicensed alternatives — even though the latter is often cheaper.

He concludes by explaining why companies need to have a connectivity strategy in this cloud-centric era that is focused so heavily on digitalisation.

You can watch the full interview with Iain Stevenson below.