Warning about solar storm that could cause blackouts

A severe solar storm this weekend threatens to trigger blackouts, disrupt navigation systems and knock out high-frequency radios around the world.

This is the first time since January 2005 the US Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G4 geomagnetic storm watch — the second-highest on a five-step scale — as multiple waves of solar energy bear down on the planet.

Five eruptions of material from the sun’s atmosphere are forecast to arrive starting late on Friday and persist through Sunday.

“Watches at this level are very rare,” the Space Weather Prediction Center said.

While people will be protected by Earth’s magnetic field, unprepared electric grids can be disrupted, pipelines can be charged with current and spacecraft can be knocked off course.

The last time Earth was hit by a G5 storm — the worst on the scale — was October 2003, causing power outages in Sweden and damaged transformers in South Africa.

The storm’s true power will be known about 60 to 90 minutes before it hits Earth as satellites measure inbound bursts of energy.

Large parts of Asia, Europe and North America may be able to see an aurora, often called the Northern Lights, overnight where skies are dark and clear enough, the UK Met Office said. It is likely the aurora will be visible across the entire UK.

In addition, trans-polar flights between Europe, Asia and North America will likely be rerouted to avoid increased radiation exposure for passengers and crews.

The culprit is a sunspot cluster visible on the right side of the sun’s disc that is 16 times wider than Earth.

The South African National Space Agency (Sansa) explained that this week has seen a major increase in activity on the Sun.

Several strong solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) have erupted from the Sun and sent on a collision course with the Earth.

“The African region experienced interruptions in high frequency communications due to two X-class flares and several M-class flares that were observed in the past 24 hours,” Sansa explained.

“Five categories — A, B, C, M and X — are used to rank solar flares based on their intensity. A-class are the weakest, while X-class are the most energetic. The impacts of solar flares are immediate due to the flare traveling at the speed of light and reaching Earth within eight minutes.”

Several CMEs with Earth-directed components from most of the M- and X-class flares are expected to affect Earth.

“A CME is a cloud of charged particles from the Sun and can reach Earth between one and three days,” Sansa explained.

“The CMEs that were observed on 8 May are likely to reach Earth later today, Friday 10 May and into tomorrow, Saturday 11 May 2024.”

Sansa said a G1/Minor up to G3/Strong geomagnetic storm is forecasted to impact Earth due to the likely combination of these CMEs upon arrival.

There is a slight chance that the geomagnetic conditions will reach G4/Severe storm levels on 11 May. These may impact the performance of navigation and communications applications.

The sun has an eleven-year cycle, oscillating from solar minimum to solar maximum.

“We are expecting to reach the solar maximum in 2025,” Sansa said.

“As we move closer to solar maximum, we anticipate an increase in the frequency of space weather events.”

Reporting with Bloomberg.