Best ways to improve your Wi-Fi at home in South Africa

South Africans don’t have to spend thousands on expensive equipment to improve their Wi-Fi speeds, as several relatively simple adjustments can significantly improve connection speeds.

Free-to-use routers provided by Internet service providers (ISPs) often lack the latest Wi-Fi technology support and sometimes do not offer the best wireless signal capabilities.

This doesn’t mean households must buy expensive routers to experience full fibre or fixed-wireless speeds.

However, doing so may be necessary for large households with multiple members needing to use high-bandwidth applications simultaneously.

South Africans struggling with Wi-Fi speeds lower than their Internet connection’s advertised capacity can make several adjustments to optimise their home networks.

Wi-Fi uses radio frequency spectrum to transmit data, and these transmissions are attenuated where there are walls between the router and a connected device.

Radio wave strength deteriorates when it passes through physical obstructions like walls, or even large furniture items.

Therefore, moving the router to a more visible location can significantly improve connection speeds in these scenarios.

It’s best to situate your router in a central and visible location in your home, such as on top of a table or bookcase, where it is visible from as many angles as possible.

It is also recommended that you minimise the number of walls a signal must penetrate to reach your devices and use an Ethernet cable to connect the devices that require the highest speeds.

Those comfortable with adjusting router settings can test switching the channel on which their router operates to see if that improves the signal.

This can be critical when other Wi-Fi routers or devices emitting radio waves are nearby and using the same channel, as this can result in signal interference.

MyBroadband conducted testing in April 2022 and found that Wi-Fi routers can significantly impede connections when operating on the same channel.

While most routers will configure themselves to run on the optimal channel with minimal interference, this can change as more devices are added to a Wi-Fi network.

The method for switching channels differs for different routers, so it’s important to confirm how to do so by reading your router’s manual or finding instructions online.

2.4GHz versus 5GHz bands

Most home Wi-Fi routers provided by ISPs in South Africa support dual-band technology, meaning they can communicate over two frequency bands — 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

Both have pros and cons. Signals in the 2.4GHz band can communicate better over distance and perform better between obstructions, but they are slower than those in the 5GHz band.

Routers offering dual-band support give users some flexibility. Setting the router to transmit two different networks allows devices that support 5GHz and are closer to the network to connect to that network.

This is ideal for devices like higher-end TVs, laptops, and fixed devices like home cameras, most of which support 5GHz connectivity.

Devices located further away, or those with only 2.4GHz connectivity, can be set to connect to the 2.4GHz network. This is also ideal for devices that are typically used throughout a house.

For example, most modern smartphones support both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks. However, connecting them to your 2.4GHz network could provide a more reliable connection throughout your house.

Other recommendations for improving your home Wi-Fi connection speeds affordably or at no extra cost include:

Keeping your router’s firmware up-to-date. This is also critical for security purposes.

Using wireless or powerline Wi-Fi extenders to improve connectivity in dead spots.

Choosing a complex password to prevent opportunistic neighbours from consuming your bandwidth.

Managing the background data usage of smartphones and PCs.

Use external antennas if your router supports them.

Another relatively low-cost and straightforward adjustment is to consider attaching pieces of a beverage can in a U-shape to your router’s antennas, which can significantly improve signal quality.

YouTuber Kipkay tested this method several years ago and found that the signal strength of their Wi-Fi connection had tripled.