JSE-listed company warns of dangerous power cables in South Africa

South Ocean Electric Wire (SOEW), a subsidiary of JSE-listed South Ocean Holdings, has warned that key South African industries are under threat from the influx of substandard power cables.

Tertius Ness, SOEW’s chief operating officer, said these non-regulated imported power cables are jeopardising safety, employment, and the economic viability of the local cable manufacturing industry.

He warned that mining, construction, solar, and manufacturing are facing an escalating threat from power cables that do not comply with local regulations.

For this reason, SOEW says calls are growing for decisive action from the authorities to protect the industry.

They have urged the South African Revenue Service, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, and trade unions to investigate potential product dumping.

SOEW drew parallels with the June 2025 anti-dumping duties on tyres from Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia.

“The problem is twofold. Without intervention, the reliance on untested imports could deepen, threatening the resilience of South Africa’s industrial base and local power cable manufacturing jobs,” warned Ness.

“Stakeholders must demand transparency. Imports must also adhere to local regulations and material specifications to safeguard these critical industrial sectors.”

Ness said that mining faces significant risks, as unreliable cables can compromise extraction and processing equipment, potentially disrupting production.

Construction projects are also under threat, including those supporting the solar boom, due to substandard imports bypassing tests such as thermal endurance and UV resistance.

“The solar sector, a beacon of renewable energy growth, is particularly at risk, as faulty cables reduce photovoltaic system efficiency and lifespan, well below the expected 15 years,” Ness said.

“Industrial facilities, dependent on stable power grids, also face disruptions, with inferior PVC insulation, which could result in downtime and costly repairs. The power cable industry, as a whole, is under threat.”

Ness said that jobs in the cable manufacturing sector are under huge pressure. Cheap imports flood the market, undermining local producers like SOEW.

These imports often fail SANS standards, causing products to degrade in South Africa’s harsh climate, which is marked by extreme heat, UV radiation, and humidity.

“This leads to arcing, overheating and efficiency losses, threatening mining operations, construction sites, and industrial power grids,” Ness said.

He highlighted a 2024 warehouse explosion in KZN, which was traced to a cable unable to handle its electrical load.

The explosion is believed to have caused millions of rands of damage, which Ness said underscored the need for industries reliant on durable wiring.

Ness said high-conductivity copper conductors and suitable insulation materials used in locally produced cables meet rigorous domestic standards and offer a safer alternative.

“Local manufacturing reduces import dependency and supports South African jobs, aligning with national economic goals,” he said.

“The economic toll of this dumping is significant. Substandard power cables, often imported at prices below sustainable levels, erode the competitiveness of local manufacturers.”

Ness said the dominance of power cable imports has slashed jobs and tax revenue, and warned that replacing failed cables and repairing damage far outweighs any initial savings.

“These industries are cornerstones of the economy. And at the centre of this is the local power cable manufacturing industry,” he said.

Illegal Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other electronic devices in South Africa

Bluetooth USB adapter without an ICASA sticker, sold in South Africa

Power cable manufacturers are among several South African technology industry distributors and manufacturers under siege from imports that skirt or brazenly violate local regulations.

Local electronics importers have pleaded with government and regulators to better enforce compliance with the various rules they have gone to great lengths to abide by.

Despite this, several merchants are selling non-compliant products through large South African and international e-commerce platforms.

Sellers are offering products with radio transceivers, like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth dongles, that don’t have approval from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa.

They are also selling electrical devices with batteries or that connect to mains electricity without the necessary clearance from the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS).

Sellers who import their goods to South Africa without the necessary approvals enjoy a substantial and unlawful advantage over those who follow the rules.

An industry source with over thirty years of experience in trade logistics and customs told MyBroadband that customs officers are responsible for checking for NRCS certificates.

The source, who is currently working for a prominent international transport and logistics company, spoke on condition of anonymity.

They said any product with a built-in battery or that gets plugged into mains power must obtain an NRCS certificate.

“This confirms that the product complies with the South African standards for safety,” the expert said.