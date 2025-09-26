Big changes for uncapped 4G and 5G on top South African ISP

Internet service provider (ISP) Afrihost has made significant changes to its fixed-4G and fixed-5G packages, including adding a new fast uncapped option on Vodacom’s network for R799 per month.

The ISP no longer explicitly distinguishes between its 4G and 5G plans. Instead, it refers to all these offerings simply as “Wireless”.

As a result, the products now have a much wider range of advertised average speeds.

Afrihost says that on the MTN and Vodacom wireless networks, average speeds range from 10Mbps to 150Mbps. On Telkom, average speeds range between 20Mbps and 40Mbps.

These average speeds are separate from the maximum speeds achievable, which depend on the chosen product.

The most affordable offerings are available on Vodacom and MTN and boast speeds up to 20Mbps for R299 per month.

The pricing for all the previously existing packages has remained the same, but Afrihost has altered some of the fair usage policies (FUPs) on its MTN Pure Wireless products.

The FUPs have certain usage thresholds after which speeds are reduced, a necessary measure to avoid network congestion.

Afrihost’s two top-end MTN Pure Wireless packages previously allowed users to consume up to 1TB before reducing their speeds to 1Mbps for the rest of the month.

The 100Mbps Pure Wireless option will now throttle down to 20Mbps after the first 250GB of usage in a month.

The Wireless Plus package, previously known as Pure 5G Pro, will reduce speeds to 50Mbps after the first 250GB consumption, 20Mbps after 500GB, and 4Mbps after 1TB.

Afrihost’s Vodacom Wireless line-up also features a new top-end option, a R799 product that supports the maximum achievable speed on Vodacom’s network.

This speed will apply for the first 600GB of consumption in a month. Thereafter, the package will be throttled to 20Mbps for the rest of the month.

All packages remain month-to-month and require a router. Afrihost offers a discounted 5G router that works on all plans and networks for R1,499.

This router is included in its MTN Pure Wireless 100Mbps and Pure Wireless Plus products. Supported routers will depend on the network.

MTN’s packages are compatible with 19 models, Vodacom’s works on five models, while Telkom only supports two.

The table below summarises Afrihost’s new fixed-wireless packages on Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom’s networks, as well as the routers supported on each network.