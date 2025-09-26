Big changes for uncapped 4G and 5G on top South African ISP
Internet service provider (ISP) Afrihost has made significant changes to its fixed-4G and fixed-5G packages, including adding a new fast uncapped option on Vodacom’s network for R799 per month.
The ISP no longer explicitly distinguishes between its 4G and 5G plans. Instead, it refers to all these offerings simply as “Wireless”.
As a result, the products now have a much wider range of advertised average speeds.
Afrihost says that on the MTN and Vodacom wireless networks, average speeds range from 10Mbps to 150Mbps. On Telkom, average speeds range between 20Mbps and 40Mbps.
These average speeds are separate from the maximum speeds achievable, which depend on the chosen product.
The most affordable offerings are available on Vodacom and MTN and boast speeds up to 20Mbps for R299 per month.
The pricing for all the previously existing packages has remained the same, but Afrihost has altered some of the fair usage policies (FUPs) on its MTN Pure Wireless products.
The FUPs have certain usage thresholds after which speeds are reduced, a necessary measure to avoid network congestion.
Afrihost’s two top-end MTN Pure Wireless packages previously allowed users to consume up to 1TB before reducing their speeds to 1Mbps for the rest of the month.
The 100Mbps Pure Wireless option will now throttle down to 20Mbps after the first 250GB of usage in a month.
The Wireless Plus package, previously known as Pure 5G Pro, will reduce speeds to 50Mbps after the first 250GB consumption, 20Mbps after 500GB, and 4Mbps after 1TB.
Afrihost’s Vodacom Wireless line-up also features a new top-end option, a R799 product that supports the maximum achievable speed on Vodacom’s network.
This speed will apply for the first 600GB of consumption in a month. Thereafter, the package will be throttled to 20Mbps for the rest of the month.
All packages remain month-to-month and require a router. Afrihost offers a discounted 5G router that works on all plans and networks for R1,499.
This router is included in its MTN Pure Wireless 100Mbps and Pure Wireless Plus products. Supported routers will depend on the network.
MTN’s packages are compatible with 19 models, Vodacom’s works on five models, while Telkom only supports two.
The table below summarises Afrihost’s new fixed-wireless packages on Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom’s networks, as well as the routers supported on each network.
|Maximum speed
|New fair usage policy
|Router
|Price
|MTN Pure Wireless
|20Mbps
|First 100GB: Up to 20Mbps
Over 100GB: 4Mbps
|No, discounted option for R1,499
|R299
|50Mbps
|First 150GB: Up to 50Mbps
Over 150GB: 4Mbps
|No, discounted option for R1,499
|R399
|100Mbps
|First 250GB: Up to 100Mbps
Over 250GB: 10Mbps
|Included
|R599
|Wireless Plus
|First 250GB: Maximum achievable speed
250GB-500GB:
50Mbps
500GB-1TB: 20Mbps
Over 1TB:
4Mbps
|Included
|R949
|Supported routers:
– Brovi CPE 5 H155-381
– Brovi 5G H155-382
– Brovi 5G H532-381
– Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2
– Huawei 5G SIC
– Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway 3.2
– Tozed ZLT X100 Pro
– Tozed ZLT X20
– TP-Link NX510v
– ZTE 5G CPE MC801A
– ZTE G5B
– ZTE G5C
– ZTE 5G CPE G5T
– ZTE 5G CPE G5TS
– ZTE MC888 5G
– ZTE MC888D 5G
– ZTE MF296D
ZTE MF 297D
– Zyxel LTE7490-M904
|Telkom Wireless
|20Mbps
|First 500GB: Up to 20Mbps
500GB-550GB: Up to 4Mbps
Over 550GB: 2Mbps
|No, discounted option for R1,499
|R597
|30Mbps
|First 600GB: Up to 30Mbps
600GB-650GB: Up to 4Mbps
Over 650GB: 2Mbps
|No, discounted option for R1,499
|R997
|Supported routers:
– Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2
– Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway 3.2
– ZTE 5G CPE MC801A
– ZTE 5G CPE G5T
– ZTE 5G CPE G5TS
|Vodacom Wireless
|20Mbps
|First 100GB: Up to 20Mbps
Over 100GB: Up to 4Mbps
|No, discounted option for R1,499
|R299
|50Mbps
|First 150GB: Up to 50Mbps
Over 150GB: Up to 8Mbps
|No, discounted option for R1,499
|R399
|100Mbps
|First 300GB: Up to 100Mbps
Over 300GB: Up to 10Mbps
|No, discounted option for R1,499
|R599
|Wireless Plus
|First 600GB: Maximum achievable speed
Over 600GB: 20Mbps
|No, discounted option for R1,499
|R799
|Supported routers:
– TP-Link MR600
– ZTE 5G CPE G5TS