MTN deploys 5G Standalone core in Microsoft cloud

MTN has conducted a proof of concept for a 5G Standalone core fully deployed in Microsoft Azure. It said this was a first-of-its-kind deployment.

It conducted the proof of concept with all of the 5G Standalone core elements, including the control plane, user plane, and management nodes, deployed entirely in the South Africa Azure Region.

MTN said the project allowed it to experience the benefits associated with deploying a core network in Azure, including ease of scale and fast deployment time, deploying in days compared to months.

According to MTN, the experience drove a paradigm shift in network planning considering sustainability, commercial models, automation, and disaster recovery.

“Being one of the first in the world to conduct this proof of concept demonstrates MTN’s desire to keep pushing the boundaries of technological innovation that delivers value to our shareholders,” said MTN group chief technology officer Amith Maharaj.

MTN said it would use the proof of concept as a stepping stone to drive further innovation in the cloud.

“Microsoft is equipping industry leaders with ubiquitous computing power to help them realise the potential of 5G networks,” said Tad Brockway, Microsoft CVP Azure for Operators.

“With Azure, MTN can enrich its digital capabilities and enable organisations across industries to bring modern high-performance applications to their customers faster.”