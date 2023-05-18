Uncapped fixed-5G price showdown

South Africans can get uncapped fixed-5G packages for as little as R249 a month, with some providers offering speeds up to 500Mbps for R449 per month.

However, it should be noted that while these plans are uncapped, some are subject to fair usage policies (FUPs).

The analysis found that MTN’s MyMTN Home Starter is the cheapest fixed-5G package on the market at R249 for a month-to-month service.

It offers speeds up to 10Mbps but throttles the connection to 2Mbps once the user has reached 100GB of usage.

MTN also has the second cheapest fixed-5G connection with its MyMTN Home Pro package. It offers speeds up to 20Mbps and throttles the connection to 5Mbps after 300GB of usage.

The MyMTN Home Pro plan costs R399 on a month-to-month basis.

Rain recently revamped its product offerings, replacing its fixed-5G packages with Rain One (stylized rainOne).

The plan combines mobile and fixed-wireless connectivity, offering uncapped data, free monthly calls and data for two phones, and a fixed-5G connection for R559 monthly.

The R559 per month price applies to its base Rain One package, which offers speeds up to 30Mbps.

Customers can upgrade their speed to 60Mbps and 100+Mbps (unlimited) for R200 per “level”, going to R759 and R959 per month, respectively.

Axxess doesn’t designate its uncapped fixed-5G products based on speeds, instead offering a best-effort service on all of its packages.

It differentiates its uncapped fixed-5G products based on the usage limit before throttling is applied to the connection.

Its lowest-tier package —Axxess Standard 5G — starts throttling the connection to 2Mbps after 300GB of usage, while its top-tier Axxess Ultra 5G plan lets customers use 1,600GB of data before reducing speeds.

Axxess says its uncapped fixed-5G products offer speeds up to 500Mbps.

It should be noted that although Vodacom offers fixed-5G products, it implements a hard cap once a certain threshold is met. Therefore, its products aren’t truly uncapped and weren’t included in this comparison.

The table below compares the uncapped fixed-5G packages available in South Africa.

It should be noted that Telkom’s uncapped 5G products are only available on 24- or 36-month contracts. Prices shown are for 24-month contracts.