Biggest bandwidth hogs on Afrihost’s network

Afrihost’s latest Data Kingpins report shows that the company’s top uncapped DSL data user consumed over 5TB of data last month.

The user consumed 5.5TB using a 20Mbps Premium Uncapped account.

Two Business Uncapped DSL users, on 40Mbps and 20Mbps accounts, consumed 4.9TB and 4.5TB of data respectively.

“To give you an idea of what’s possible, we’ve put together a list of our top bandwidth users over a 31-day rolling window,” said Afrihost.

The table below provides an overview of the biggest data users on Afrihost’s DSL network.