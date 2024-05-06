OpenAI and Stack Overflow join forces to boost ChatGPT’s coding knowledge

Prosus-owned Stack Overflow has announced that it has entered a new API partnership with OpenAI to boost ChatGPT’s coding ability.

In return, Stack Overflow will leverage OpenAI’s large language models to develop its own OverflowAI tool and work with OpenAI to benefit from insights gained through internal testing.

Stack Overflow is a question-and-answer platform for software developers about programming.

“OpenAI and Stack Overflow are coming together via OverflowAPI access to provide OpenAI users and customers with the accurate and vetted data foundation that AI tools need to quickly find a solution to a problem,” it said in a statement.

The deal will see OpenAI ingest validated technical knowledge from Stack Overflow directly into ChatGPT, giving users access to accurate and technical information through the chatbot.

OpenAI will leverage the OverflowAPI product and collaborate with Stack Overflow to improve model performance for developers who use the platform.

“This integration will help OpenAI improve its AI models using enhanced content and feedback from the Stack Overflow community and provide attribution to the Stack Overflow community within ChatGPT to foster deeper engagement with content,” said Stack Overflow.

“Learning from as many languages, cultures, subjects, and industries as possible ensures that our models can serve everyone,” said Brad Lightcap, COO at OpenAI.

“The developer community is particularly important to both of us. Our deep partnership with Stack Overflow will help us enhance the user and developer experience on both our platforms.”

Regarding Stack Overflow’s credentials, CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar says it is the world’s largest developer community, with more than 59 million questions and answers.

“Our goal with OverflowAPI, and our work to advance the era of socially responsible AI, is to set new standards with vetted, trusted, and accurate data that will be the foundation on which technology solutions are built and delivered to our user,” added Chandrasekar.

The first set of new integrations between OpenAI and Stack Overflow will launch during the first half of 2024.