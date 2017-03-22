Warning – FNB account deactivation emails

FNB is warning customers about a new scam which involves them receiving an email stating their online banking access will be disabled or deactivated.

“In an attempt to obtain your personal details, you will be requested to select a link in the email to confirm that you did not request your account to be deactivated,” said FNB.

When users select the link, they are presented with a screen requesting personal information. This will allow fraudsters to access their banking profile.

“FNB will never ask for your username, password, PIN, or OTP in an email, SMS, or phone call.”

The bank advised customers to never select a link to its website which was sent via email.

