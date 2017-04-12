FNB updates banking app with augmented reality

FNB has updated its banking app with a suite of features, including the augmented reality eBucks Partner Locator.

The eBucks Partner Locator uses augmented reality technology to help FNB customers find nearby eBucks retail partners.

Augmented reality technology overlays information onto real-world environments, allowing users to experience the physical world through a lens of pertinent information.

FNB also launched its new FNB TV feature, which includes a collection of helpful videos aimed at assisting customers with common frustrations and problems.

“We have analysed common customer enquiries at our branches and contact centres, and have very short videos available on FNB TV to help them find quick solutions,” said FNB.

The new version of the FNB banking app also includes the ability to view and pay traffic fines, search for messages, and block or unblock cheques and credit or debit cards.