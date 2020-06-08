FNB online and mobile banking problems

FNB has confirmed that it is suffering issues with some of its banking platforms.

This follows a sharp increase in reports of issues since 06:00 this morning on DownDetector, although users have also complained of issues that started yesterday evening.

According to DownDetector, issues suffered by users affect both online banking and mobile banking, and the website’s outage map shows spikes in all major centres.

Users on both Twitter and DownDetector said they were unable to purchase airtime as a result of these issues.

“I cannot buy any data. It keeps on saying the service is temporarily unavailable since 06:00 am this morning. So now I’m stuck without any data,” said one user.

Another user said that they were unable to access FNB’s trading platform.

“Same story again… cannot access share trading platform on online banking.”

One user said that they have been unable to transfer money from their loan because of the issues.

“My problem I have is I’m trying to transfer money from my revolving loan on the bank app and it keeps saying from Friday that system is unavailable,” the user said.

“It’s very frustrating because I need access to these funds. Suddenly I log in the next morning and it says R0 balance available.”

“I was relying on that money this month,” the user added.

FNB working to resolve the issue

FNB acknowledged the issue on Twitter and via a press statement, and said it was working to resolve the issue.

“We are aware that some of our functionality is temporarily unavailable,” said FNB.

“Our IT teams are working to restore the affected functionality. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The image below shows the spike in FNB issues reported on DownDetector over the past 24 hours as of 9:30 on 8 June 2020.

