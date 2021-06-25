Absa Internet banking outage

Absa’s online and mobile app banking platforms are down in South Africa.

Customers who tried to log in via online banking were greeted with a “System offline” message.

“Our systems are temporarily offline. Don’t worry, we are busy working on it and will be up and running shortly. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the message stated.

“Our technical teams are working hard to restore the channels as quickly as possible and to identify the root cause,” Absa told MyBroadband when asked about the outage.

The bank’s Downdetector page showed a big increase in reports of issues starting from around 08:00 on Friday morning.

At the time of publication, 68% of the reported problems were related to online banking, while 29% of the complaints were categorised under mobile banking.

In a statement on Twitter, Absa confirmed that its digital channels were temporarily unavailable, and said it was working hard to restore them as quickly as possible.

It added that ATMs and card purchases were not affected by the downtime.

“Customers can also visit http://status.absa.co.za for the latest updates and availability of our digital banking channels,” Absa said.

The image below shows the increase in Absa-related complaints on Downdetector on Friday.