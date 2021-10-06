Standard Bank app login problems

6 October 2021

Several Standard Bank customers reported issues logging into the bank’s mobile app on Wednesday afternoon.

The problem appears to be with the bank’s authentication system for mobile logins, including facial, fingerprint, and PIN recognition.

Users on both the Android and iOS apps have confirmed they could not use these methods to log into the app and had to resort to their passwords.

Downdetector showed a big increase in reported issues from Standard Bank customers from around 15:00.

The majority of the reports were flagged as issues with mobile banking and mobile logins.

The graph below shows how reports of problems on Standard Bank increased on Wednesday afternoon.

Several customers on Twitter also said they were having issues logging in to the app.

One user complained that the support number shown with the error message when trying to log in no longer worked.

Standard Bank’s own service status page, which communicates issues experienced by the bank’s systems to customers, showed “All Systems Operational” at the time of publication.

It was, therefore, not clear what was causing the issues.

MyBroadband asked Standard Bank for comment, but the bank did not immediately provide feedback to our questions.

