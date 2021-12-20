Bank Zero outage on Android

Bank Zero is currently experiencing an outage on Android where customers using Google’s mobile operating system cannot log into the bank’s app.

Users can access the login page on the application, but after entering their pin, the application closes.

“We are aware that our Android app login is currently down and our developers are working hard to resolve this issue. The iOS App is not affected,” Bank Zero said in an email to its customers.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

After several delays and years of testing, Bank Zero officially launched its services in August 2021.

Access to the app was “throttled” initially to ensure that staff responsible for verifying FICA documents can keep up with the volumes.

In October, the financial service provider announced that it was fully open for business with no waiting list. At the same time, Bank Zero announced it would not increase its fees for 2022.

The Bank Zero application is free to download from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

