Huge FNB outage

FNB has been hit by a major outage affecting its Internet banking, mobile app, and card transactions.

Downdetector showed a surge in reports from around noon on Friday.

Most users flagged their issues as being related to online and mobile banking, as well as mobile login.

On Twitter, numerous users reported being unable to log in to their Internet banking or mobile app.

Several FNB customers also complained they could not transact online or at physical pay points.

An FNB Premier customer in the MyBroadband office received the following message when trying to log in to the mobile app on an Android smartphone:

Your request cannot be processed. System currently unavailable. Please try again later.

A screenshot of the message is shown below.

The same customer was able to log in to his Internet banking profile but was presented with a notice stating that FNB was performing maintenance and that functionality was limited.

The bank also advised against performing transactions as they would not be reflected immediately, which could lead to duplication.

The customer also noticed the balance sections of his accounts were not reflecting any amounts, although his “Available balance” reflected accurately.

FNB acknowledged it had “limited functionality” on its digital channels in a post on its Twitter page at 12:54 PM.

“We sincerely apologise for the limited functionality on our digital channels. Our IT teams are working hard to urgently restore full functionality on the affected channels.”

It provided the same response to a query sent by MyBroadband.

An FNB support agent advised one of the impacted customers that cellphone banking was working normally.

The graph below shows the increase in reports of issues with FNB on Downdetector on Friday, 1 July 2022.

