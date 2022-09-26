Capitec hit by outage

Multiple Capitec users have reported problems logging into the bank’s mobile app on Monday.

Outage tracking website Downdetector showed a significant spike in reports of issues using Capitec’s banking channels on Monday morning from around 09:00.

The vast majority of these complaints were flagged under the “Mobile banking” category, while other common reports were related to “Transfers through the app” and “Transfers through the website.”

A MyBroadband reader also confirmed he was unable to log into the app and was presented with the following message when attempting to do so:

“Our app is currently unavailable, but we’ll be back online soon. Please continue to use your card to pay or draw cash. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

The bank also advised him to use mobile banking for urgent transactions if he was registered for it.

However, one client reported that Capitec’s mobile banking channels were also offline.

The graph below shows the increase in reports on Capitec’s Downdetector page on Monday, 26 September 2022.

On Twitter, several frustrated Capitec customers were complaining about the downtime being recurrent.

One user also said that they were unable to make use of a Capitec ATM, although this might have been an isolated incident.

Another said they could not access Internet banking or log in via the app.

Capitec’s support team on Twitter told a customer it was experiencing “slow responses” on the banking app.

“Our IT team is working hard to try and resolve the matter speedily,” the bank said.

MyBroadband asked Capitec for more details on the extent of the apparent outage and whether there was an estimated time to restoration of services, but it did not immediately provide feedback to our queries.

All of Capitec’s online banking channels previously suffered a days-long outage in early August 2022.

In that instance, customers were unable to use the mobile app, browser-based Internet banking, or USSD cellphone banking for 40 hours.

That was caused by a major internal infrastructure issue, which Capitec said it had never experienced before.

In the wake of the outage, Capitec spokesperson Francois Viviers said the bank would upgrade its systems and testing to ensure a problem of that nature does not occur again.

Update (10:28) — Capitec customers are reporting that they can log in via the app again.

