Capitec launching cellular services with airtime and data that never expire

Capitec is entering the South Africa’s cellular space with a mobile virtual network operator, Capitec Connect.

Launched in partnership with Cell C, Capitec Connect has promised to disrupt the South African prepaid market.

It offers 100MB of data for R4.50, and 1GB for R45. The data never expires provided the SIM is used at least once every six months.

“South Africans have been complaining about the cost of data. It’s expensive and complicated,” said Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie.

“Bundle pricing, off-peak and peak rates, and the fact that your data expired are all things that make no sense.”

Fourie said Capitec is changing this by giving its clients access to mobile services that are simpler to understand and more affordable.

“It is through partnerships such as the one between Capitec and Cell C that we can make a major difference in bridging the digital divide that still exists in our country,” said Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson.

Capitec noted that regulations proposed in 2017 by industry regulator Icasa and the National Consumer Commissioner advocated for data to remain valid for at least three years.

These proposed regulations were later removed from the final service charter amendments and replaced with more lenient provisions.

“Capitec is now leading the change by addressing this issue head-on,” the bank stated.

It explained that a mobile virtual network operator provides cellular services to clients without owning the network infrastructure.

SIMs are available to clients at all Capitec branches, and clients can get up to five SIMs linked to their profile.

Once the SIM is activated, data, minutes, SMSes, and airtime can be topped up on the Capitec banking app, using *120*3279#, or internet banking.

Calls are charged at 90c per minute, while SMSs are 25c each.

As with data, airtime never expires provided the SIM is used once every six months.

“Our vision is to bring connectivity to all. We want to help create opportunity for everyone to be able to connect with access to affordable data and digital banking anywhere, anytime,” Fourie said.